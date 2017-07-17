F1 News

Alonso pushing for McLaren's engine decision

Jul.17 - Fernando Alonso says he would like to know the identity of McLaren's 2018 engine supplier as soon as possible.

Amid suggestions a McLaren-Honda divorce is on the cards, it has emerged that the British team has held talks with potential alternatives Mercedes, Renault and even Ferrari.

The outcome could affect Alonso's future.

"It's a team decision," he said at Silverstone, "but definitely the sooner a decision is made the better prepared you are for next year.

"So I imagine they will try to make a decision soon, which I will obviously support," Alonso added.

As for how the outcome will affect his decision about what to do for 2018, Alonso answered: "It's hard to guess because there are many combinations of cars and engines.

"But we have clearly identified what we lack, so if we can improve that, we can be competitive."

