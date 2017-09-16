F1-Fansite.com

Alonso to probe Renault before making 2018 decision

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Italy. Saturday 2 September 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.
Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Italy. Saturday 2 September 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.

Sep.16 - Fernando Alonso says he will look into Renault's plans for 2018 before deciding whether to stay at McLaren next year.

Some believe the Spaniard actively pushed for the British team to dump Honda, and that he will therefore definitely now sign up for 2018.

"You don't do engine deals solely by listening to drivers," McLaren executive Zak Brown scoffed when asked about that by Finnish broadcaster C More.

"Fernando is a part of our team and so his opinion is important, but this decision was made for the good of McLaren," he added.

However, Alonso was seen in Singapore smiling and shaking hands with Brown immediately after the Honda axe was announced.

"I just said hello to him, because I hadn't seen Zak until today," Alonso insisted in Singapore.

"I think if McLaren decided that it's time to part with Honda and go to Renault, they must have important information about next season," he added.

"I hope this will bring McLaren back to the positions that we think it deserves, but for now I do not have full information.

"I learned the same news as you did today," Alonso said on Friday.

"Now for me the main thing is this weekend in Singapore, and after that I will try to learn more about the project, about the Renault engine and the expectations for next season.

"After analysing, I will make a decision," he revealed.

2 thoughts on “Alonso to probe Renault before making 2018 decision

  1. Billitt

    I am not a great fan of yours Fernando “ being a brit and a Hamilton brown noser” But it would be a bloody shame to see you go, as a driver you are, in the same league as LH and SV That you have proved in years gone by, and yes it would be good to see McLaren back in the top bracket again to give the sport a more cutting edge. Lets hope that a better power plant is on the cards

