Alonso has 'nothing to say' about future

Jul.14 - Fernando Alonso has "nothing to say" about his future.
In the few days between Austria and Silverstone, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has played down reports Alonso might return, while McLaren's Eric Boullier said the British team needs a fully committed driver for 2018.
And Flavio Briatore, involved in Alonso's management, was quoted as saying McLaren needs a "revolution" in order to convince the Spaniard to stay.
"Marchionne? Nothing to say. Flavio? Nothing to say -- and I read something else today too. Nothing to say," Alonso told Spanish media at Silverstone.
