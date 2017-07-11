F1 News

Alonso not ruling out Ferrari for 2018

Jul.11 - Fernando Alonso says it is not the right time of year to be counting or ruling out his possibilities for the future.

The fiery McLaren-Honda driver is clearly on the market for 2018, but Mercedes and now Ferrari have said they are not interested in signing him up for now.

When asked specifically about Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne publicly saying no to his Ferrari return, Alonso responded: "Right now is not the time. I will speak about it from September.

"It is normal that at this moment it is not possible to talk about the market because Ferrari and Mercedes are fighting for the championship and stability must be their first priority," he told Sky Italia.

"For now Ferrari has a small advantage (in the championship) and I hope that they can manage it well," Alonso added.

Alonso drove for the Maranello based team between 2010 and 2014.

