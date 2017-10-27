F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Alonso not denying Daytona could be Le Mans prelude

F1 News

Alonso not denying Daytona could be Le Mans prelude

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States of America 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 Honda.
Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States of America 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 Honda.

Oct.27 - Fernando Alonso has not denied that his prototype sports car debut next January could be a precursor to also racing at Le Mans in 2018.

The Spaniard will drive the LMP2 prototype fielded by McLaren boss Zak Brown's United Autosports team in the Daytona 24 hour.

Asked if that is good preparation for Le Mans, Alonso is quoted by the sports daily Marca: "Yes, it is an opportunity to try out a prototype, see how driving in a closed car is and test myself, as I did in Indianapolis."

But Alonso also said he simply enjoys racing.

"As I said in Austin, I would race every weekend if I could," he said.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wished Alonso well for his Daytona adventure, but admits he doesn't know much about that 24 hour sports car race.

"I don't even know which cars they really race there. I think it's mostly GT3 in Daytona?" he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now