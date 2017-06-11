F1 News

Alonso hits back at Ralf Schumacher amid kart dispute

Jun.11 - Fernando Alonso and Ralf Schumacher have clashed bitterly over a dispute in the world of top-level kart racing.

This weekend, the European karting championship is taking place at Alonso's own circuit in Spain.

Former F1 driver Schumacher is there with his team KSM, and the German admitted he is not liking Alonso's track at all.

"For the first time since I joined karting again it feels totally wrong to race at a track like this," said Ralf, saying the circuit is damaging karts and endangering the "health" of the drivers.

Some weeks ago, a boy died whilst driving on Alonso's circuit.

But from Montreal, Alonso lashed back at his former F1 rival when he heard about the critical comments.

"I think Ralf has been out of the headlines for many years and needs some publicity," said the McLaren-Honda driver.

"He also has a kart track where he wants to host a European championship event himself, and perhaps the FIA is not happy with it," Alonso added.

"I think only Ralf is breaking things, so he may need to tell his drivers to stay on the asphalt. Maybe he's running out of money."

