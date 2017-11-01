F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Alonso: Gravel traps not 'simple' answer

F1 News

Alonso: Gravel traps not 'simple' answer

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States of America. Sunday 22 October 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.
Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States of America. Sunday 22 October 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.

Nov.1 - Fernando Alonso has sided with F1 race director Charlie Whiting over the issue of getting rid of the circuits' asphalt run-off zones.

Drivers abusing 'track limits' has been a hot topic in recent days, but Max Verstappen - at the centre of a major controversy after the US grand prix - thinks he has a simple solution.

"Let's put grass or gravel so that you cannot cut over the kerbs," he said.

"For example in Suzuka I don't think we have these issues, do we? I think the solution is very simple," the 20-year-old Red Bull driver added.

Plenty of drivers agree with Verstappen, but top FIA official Whiting told them in the Mexico GP briefing that there are problems with simply adding more gravel or grass.

"I think races like the Porsche Cup or Formula 2 would put rubbish all over the track," veteran F1 driver Alonso agreed.

"It would be incredibly difficult for us to have a clean track for when we run.

"I think we also have to consider that formula one is not the only series that runs on these permanent tracks -- there is also MotoGP, and they need completely different safety features.

"I think it's incredibly difficult to reconcile everything," Alonso added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now