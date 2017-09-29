F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Alonso eyes new McLaren deal before Austin

F1 News

Alonso eyes new McLaren deal before Austin

Spa Francorchamps, Belgium. Thursday 24 August 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, speaks to the media.
Spa Francorchamps, Belgium. Thursday 24 August 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, speaks to the media.

Sep.29 - Fernando Alonso says he will turn his attention towards a new contract for 2018 after the forthcoming F1 double-header in Malaysia and Japan.

The Spaniard actually left Singapore a fortnight ago hinting that days spent at the McLaren factory last week would involve talks about next season.

But now, he says there will not be time to talk about a new deal for the next week or so.

"There is hardly time between Malaysia and Japan," said Alonso at Sepang. "I hope there will be more clarity between Suzuka and Austin."

With the switch to Renault power now set in stone, it is believed Alonso and McLaren have agreed in principle to keep working together in 2018.

The only sticking point may be his huge retainer.

Asked if money is the problem, Alonso answered: "No, it will not be a problem. The only problem is how competitive we will be.

"I have always said that the chance of podiums and victories have priority.

"It is hard to predict today what will happen next year. But McLaren gets its cars right more often than not. And even when they miss the goal like they did in 2009, they still manage to turn it around and win some races," he said.

Alonso also insisted that leaving the door open for 2019, when some key vacancies will open up elsewhere on the grid, is "not at all important" in his McLaren talks.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now


We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close