F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Alonso eyes McLaren engine 'gift' for 2018

F1 News

Alonso eyes McLaren engine 'gift' for 2018

Fernando Alonso of Spain and McLaren Honda and Carlos Sainz of Spain and Scuderia Toro Rosso talk on the Drivers Parade before the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on June 25, 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Fernando Alonso of Spain and McLaren Honda and Carlos Sainz of Spain and Scuderia Toro Rosso talk on the Drivers Parade before the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on June 25, 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Jul.30 - Fernando Alonso has hinted he will stay with McLaren next year, depending on the outcome of the team's engine supplier crisis.

The team held a surprise birthday party for the 36-year-old in Hungary after qualifying, and boss Eric Boullier said: "Now we hope we will celebrate your 37th birthday together."

And Marca sports newspaper quoted Alonso as responding: "I'm very proud of the team and we have worked well for the last three years.

"Hopefully we will see each other next year as well if Eric, Zak (Brown) or someone else sends me a nice gift."

When pressed as to what 'gift' he is talking about, Alonso remarked: "I think here we are fighting for seventh place, but it's not the position dreamed about by any driver.

"There are other things going on that are not about seventh position for next year, when I hope we are fighting instead for pole."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close