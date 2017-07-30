Alonso eyes McLaren engine 'gift' for 2018

Jul.30 - Fernando Alonso has hinted he will stay with McLaren next year, depending on the outcome of the team's engine supplier crisis.
The team held a surprise birthday party for the 36-year-old in Hungary after qualifying, and boss Eric Boullier said: "Now we hope we will celebrate your 37th birthday together."
And Marca sports newspaper quoted Alonso as responding: "I'm very proud of the team and we have worked well for the last three years.
"Hopefully we will see each other next year as well if Eric, Zak (Brown) or someone else sends me a nice gift."
When pressed as to what 'gift' he is talking about, Alonso remarked: "I think here we are fighting for seventh place, but it's not the position dreamed about by any driver.
"There are other things going on that are not about seventh position for next year, when I hope we are fighting instead for pole."
