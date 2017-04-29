Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Formula E tickets Monaco
Home / F1 News / Alonso admits 2018 team switch possible

F1 News

Alonso admits 2018 team switch possible

Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China. Saturday 08 April 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.
Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China. Saturday 08 April 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.

Apr.29 - Fernando Alonso says he is not willing to wait much longer for Honda to improve.

McLaren headed into the Sochi weekend hopeful of better reliability, but a failure for Stoffel Vandoorne means Alonso's teammate has now already run through his engine allocation for 2017.

Coupled with poor performance, Alonso - whose contract runs out at the end of the season - called the situation "incredible".

"Maybe I'm towards the end of my F1 career," Spain's El Mundo Deportivo quotes him as saying.

"I'm 35 years old so I'm sure I have less time to race than I have already raced. How much am I willing to wait? Well, not much, not much."

Alonso has made a concerted point in 2017 of separating his talent, preparation and form from McLaren-Honda's conspicuous lack of performance.

And he has already been linked with a return to Renault for 2018.

"Every year you try to do your best to fight for titles, victories and podiums," said Alonso. "So we will see what possibilities there are next year, for the improvement of McLaren and their prospects for 2018.

"I finish my contract this year and I have the freedom that I did not have previously to be able to change team or not," he added.

"I am very open to any possibility, but the most important thing at this moment in my career is to be happy and that means winning. I will try to do it as soon as possible."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls