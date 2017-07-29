F1 News

Alonso admits 2018 Indycar switch possible

Jul.29 - Fernando Alonso is not ruling out a switch to America's top open wheeler category Indycar for 2018.

Amid his frustration in the third year of McLaren-Honda's hapless collaboration, the Spaniard said in Hungary that "the Indy 500" was his only positive moment of 2017.

Earlier, he said moving full-time to Indycar was not likely for 2018, but since then Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull have made clear they are not in the market to sign Alonso.

So Indycar is now "one possibility" for 2018, Alonso - who turns 36 on Saturday - said.

"Let's see in a month or so," he continued.

"I've always said I'm very open to what may come in the future. I want to win next year and to win we need some good changes here (at McLaren). Many changes," Alonso insisted.

"If those happen, it is possible I stay but it's something I will consider in September."

