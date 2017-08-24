F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Alesi tips Vettel to sign next Ferrari contract

F1 News

Alesi tips Vettel to sign next Ferrari contract

Ferrari Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen Hungarian GP F1/2017
Ferrari Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen Hungarian GP F1/2017

Aug.24 - The decision to keep Kimi Raikkonen is a move by Ferrari to retain its harmonious team "atmosphere".

That is the view of former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi, whose own comments comes amid claims the 2018 deal for Raikkonen is a precursor to Sebastian Vettel also staying at the Maranello team.

Referring to 37-year-old Raikkonen, Alesi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "He is very much a loved Ferrari driver.

"We are talking about a guy who really loves driving and is a real point of reference for the whole environment at Ferrari," the 53-year-old said.

"Ferrari made giant strides this year and now has a winning car on almost every circuit. And then there is the team spirit that is the great work of Maurizio Arrivabene and Sergio Marchionne.

"The decision to keep Kimi consolidates this atmosphere, as neither Vettel nor Kimi is jealous of the other," Alesi added.

Indeed, Alesi thinks the next step for Ferrari will be to announce a new contract for its de-facto 'number 1' driver, German Vettel.

"I think Vettel will renew as well," he said. "A house is built upon its foundation, but I also think it's true that if there is a driver other than Seb at Ferrari in 2018, he will also have no problems with Kimi."

Finally, Alesi agreed that Antonio Giovinazzi and Charles Leclerc are in the running to be Ferrari drivers in 2019, but also mentions his own son Giuliano, who is a GP3 race winner and Ferrari junior.

"I wish good luck to my son," Alesi smiled. "Seriously, both Leclerc and Giovinazzi have done very well, but I think it's really premature to talk about 2019 now."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly
PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close