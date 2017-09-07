Alesi: French GP layout 'fun' for drivers

Sep.7 - The new Paul Ricard layout will be "a real benchmark" for F1 drivers when they tackle next year's French grand prix.
That is the claim of Frenchman and former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi, as the Le Castellet circuit on Wednesday launched its 2018 F1 track layout.
There had been speculation Paul Ricard might leave the long Mistral straight intact so that drivers head into the legendary Signes corner at astonishing speeds of over 350kph.
But a chicane will instead be in place halfway down the Mistral.
Even so, Alesi said: "The circuit will be a real benchmark for the drivers, because it has every type of corner.
"I am sure the drivers will all have a lot of fun here."
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.