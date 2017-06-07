F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Alesi: Ferrari could win 2017 title

F1 News

Alesi: Ferrari could win 2017 title

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Spanish GP F1/2017 F1/2017
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Spanish GP F1/2017 F1/2017

Jun.7 - Jean Alesi thinks it is possible Ferrari will win its first championship for a decade this year.

It is now over 20 years since the Frenchman won his first and only grand prix for Ferrari, at the scene of this weekend's Canadian grand prix in Montreal.

Now, Alesi says he is witnessing a stronger Ferrari than he has seen for years.

"Ferrari is formula one history," he is quoted by Italian media, "and they are doing a great season.

"Canada is a high speed track with particular characteristics and I think Ferrari will be strong. Changes of direction and high speed braking are very strong points of the machine.

"Are they favourites for the title? If we speak only about facts, so far if they do not win then they are second, so I really hope it will be a grand finale," Alesi added.

And when asked about Kimi Raikkonen's place at Ferrari following the Monaco controversy, former Ferrari and Sauber driver Alesi answered: "He will react from the disappointment, keep pushing and maybe even win."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

One thought on “Alesi: Ferrari could win 2017 title

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls