Agag wants Ferrari in Formula E

Jun.16 - Formula E boss Alejandro Agag has urged F1's most famous team to enter the all-electric series.

This week, FIA president said he is glad Renault is involved in both F1 and Formula E, adding: "I am confident that one day Ferrari will follow suit, and we would like to see that."

Agag agrees.

"Ferrari in Formula E is quite possible," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Amid Liberty Media's impending arrival last year, Agag was linked with a leading F1 role but he now insists: "I feel very comfortable in Formula E.

"We are in the third year. It's a great signal that Jaguar is coming. We are looking at new races in Hong Kong, New York, Montreal and Marrakech. We want to grow and thrive -- I have a lot to do here."

As for F1, Agag insists that Formula E is not a rival.

"We don't race on classic race tracks, but short courses in the middle of cities, on circuits that grand prix cars could not drive on. Additionally, the technology of our cars is quite different," he said.

Rome is another prospective Formula E destination, and Agag thinks Ferrari would also be a great addition to the series.

"I see 20 drivers but no Italian flags," he said. "I already know that every young Italian dreams only of Ferrari, but I'm sure that sooner or later we will have a driver from Italy. Or an Italian brand."

Does Ferrari fit the bill?

"This is quite possible. We already have Renault, Audi, Jaguar, BMW are ready to enter, other car manufacturers like Mercedes think seriously about us.

"Three years ago, nobody could have imagined that. In Italy there are Fiat, Maserati, Alfa Romeo. I read that Marchionne is always speaking of Alfa Romeo's return. We would welcome them with open arms," said Agag.

