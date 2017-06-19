F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Agag wants Ferrari in Formula E

F1 News

Agag wants Ferrari in Formula E

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Spanish GP F1/2017 F1/2017
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Spanish GP F1/2017 F1/2017

Jun.16 - Formula E boss Alejandro Agag has urged F1's most famous team to enter the all-electric series.

This week, FIA president said he is glad Renault is involved in both F1 and Formula E, adding: "I am confident that one day Ferrari will follow suit, and we would like to see that."

Agag agrees.

"Ferrari in Formula E is quite possible," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Amid Liberty Media's impending arrival last year, Agag was linked with a leading F1 role but he now insists: "I feel very comfortable in Formula E.

"We are in the third year. It's a great signal that Jaguar is coming. We are looking at new races in Hong Kong, New York, Montreal and Marrakech. We want to grow and thrive -- I have a lot to do here."

As for F1, Agag insists that Formula E is not a rival.

"We don't race on classic race tracks, but short courses in the middle of cities, on circuits that grand prix cars could not drive on. Additionally, the technology of our cars is quite different," he said.

Rome is another prospective Formula E destination, and Agag thinks Ferrari would also be a great addition to the series.

"I see 20 drivers but no Italian flags," he said. "I already know that every young Italian dreams only of Ferrari, but I'm sure that sooner or later we will have a driver from Italy. Or an Italian brand."

Does Ferrari fit the bill?

"This is quite possible. We already have Renault, Audi, Jaguar, BMW are ready to enter, other car manufacturers like Mercedes think seriously about us.

"Three years ago, nobody could have imagined that. In Italy there are Fiat, Maserati, Alfa Romeo. I read that Marchionne is always speaking of Alfa Romeo's return. We would welcome them with open arms," said Agag.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbaijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls