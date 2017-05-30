F1-Fansite.com

Abiteboul admits Palmer future not secure

Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director with Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team; Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team; and George Lucas (USA) Star Wars Creator. Monaco Grand Prix, Sunday 28th May 2017. Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director with Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team; Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team; and George Lucas (USA) Star Wars Creator. Monaco Grand Prix, Sunday 28th May 2017. Monte Carlo, Monaco.

May 30 - Cyril Abiteboul has admitted Jolyon Palmer's F1 future is not secure.

Briton Palmer has struggled for form and results in the opening quarter of his second season with the French marque, while team newcomer Nico Hulkenberg has shone.

Boss Abiteboul told the French-language agency AFP: "We need two drivers who are able to score points.

"We're doing what's right for Jolyon to get him through this difficult phase," the Frenchman added.

So when asked if a prolonged struggle for Palmer endangers his place at Renault, Abiteboul answered: "We all need to have results.

"Nico shows that the car is able to score points, and Jolyon must also contribute.

"We are extremely supportive and there is no plan, but we are in an ultra-competitive environment and everyone has the pressure of results. For now we give ourselves time to analyse the situation," he added.

