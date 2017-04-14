F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / 2017 not making Vandoorne doubt abilities

2017 not making Vandoorne doubt abilities

Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China. Friday 07 April 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren. World Copyright: Steven Tee/McLaren ref: Digital Image _O3I3646

Apr.14 - Stoffel Vandoorne says he is not doubting his abilities, despite a difficult opening pair of races in 2017.

The Belgian actually made his F1 debut in Bahrain a year ago, but 2017 is his first full season at McLaren-Honda.

But in Australia and China, the obvious stand-out performer for the struggling team was Fernando Alonso.

Vandoorne, however, insists: "I do not doubt my abilities at all.

"On paper, it may not have been the two best weekends of my life, but I have no doubts at all. I know that when we get a weekend without problems, the result will be there," he told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF in Bahrain.

"The most important thing for us right now is to bring updates for the car and show that our package is improving weekend after weekend," the 24-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Vandoorne welcomed news that his teammate Alonso will skip Monaco grand prix next month to race at the Indy 500.

"It's great for him to have the opportunity," said the Belgian.

"But Monaco grand prix will perhaps be a grand prix where we will have more chances to do a good result, so we'll do our best."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

