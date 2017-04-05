F1-Fansite.com

2017 Chinese F1 GP - Press Conferences Schedule

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari with Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing in the Drivers Press Conference during previews to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 23, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

Here you find the press conference schedule for upcoming Chinese Grand Prix.

 DATETIMEDRIVER / TEAM MEMBER
Thursday, 6 April1500hrsPart 1: 

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Part 2: 

Antonio Giovinazzi (Sauber)

Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso)

Friday, 7 April1600hrsCyril Abiteboul (Renault)

Robert Fernley (Force India)

Monisha Kaltenborn (Sauber)

Guenther Steiner (Haas)

Franz Tost (Toro Rosso)

Saturday, 8 AprilPost-QualifyingThree fastest drivers from Qualifying
Sunday, 9 AprilPost-RaceFirst three finishing drivers

*The Thursday Drivers’ Press Conference will be divided into two sections. The first part of the print media conference (approx. 25 mins) in the press conference room, will be devoted to the three drivers nominated in Part 1 at the top of the above list. 

During this part of the conference, the drivers nominated in Part 2 of the Thursday Press Conference list will be available in the TV pen for broadcast media. 

After 25 minutes, the drivers will be accompanied by the FIA to make their way from the TV pen to the press conference room for the second part of the print media press conference. 

At this juncture the first drivers will make their way to the TV pen for interview by broadcast media. 

All Press Conferences will take place in the Press Conference Room of the Media Centre. The TV pen for Thursday and Friday will be located in the hospitality suite area, on the terrace outside No.15 (McLaren) – it will return to the usual position in the paddock for Saturday and Sunday.

The qualifying and post-race press conferences will take place after the television unilateral interviews and the podium ceremony, which will be broadcast in the Media Centre and the Press Conference Room.

 

