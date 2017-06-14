F1 News

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Tyre Choices

Pirelli released the tyre graphic for next weeks Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Title contenders Ferrari and Mercedes have the same amount of medium, soft and supersoft Pirelli F1 tyres. The majority of the drivers have the same tyre strategy.

McLaren has just like last race in Canada the most amount of the softest compound for the street circuit race in Baku.

Below you can see the amount and type of tyres each driver has to get the best out of the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

See all info & details about the Azerbaijan GP.

See all info & details about the Baku street circuit.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.