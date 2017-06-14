F1-Fansite.com

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Tyre Choices

Pirelli F1 Tyres

Pirelli released the tyre graphic for next weeks Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Title contenders Ferrari and Mercedes have the same amount of medium, soft and supersoft Pirelli F1 tyres. The majority of the drivers have the same tyre strategy.

McLaren has just like last race in Canada the most amount of the softest compound for the street circuit race in Baku.

Below you can see the amount and type of tyres each driver has to get the best out of the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

See all info & details about the Azerbaijan GP.
See all info & details about the Baku street circuit.

NoDriverTeamSoft (yellow)Soft (yellow)SuperSoft (red)
5Sebastian VettelFerrari148
7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari148
11Sergio PérezForce India139
31Esteban OconForce India139
8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team148
20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team148
44Lewis HamiltonMercedes148
77Valtteri BottasMercedes148
2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1210
14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1210
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull238
33Max VerstappenRed Bull238
27Nico HülkenbergRenault148
30Jolyon PalmerRenault148
9Marcus EricssonSauber238
94Pascal WehrleinSauber139
26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso139
55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso139
18Lance StrollWilliams148
19Felipe MassaWilliams238

