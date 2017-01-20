Today's Latest Formula 1 Racing News
- 20 Jan 2017
Wolff unsure Bottas can beat Hamilton
- 20 Jan 2017
Wolff: Mercedes seat may have 'destroyed' Wehrlein
- 20 Jan 2017
Bottas takes sponsor to Mercedes
Marko would have taken Wehrlein 'risk'Jan.20 - Dr Helmut Marko says that in Mercedes' place, Red Bull would have taken a punt on a young driver rather than...
Magnussen: Haas 'easier' than McLaren and RenaultJan.20 - Kevin Magnussen says he is already enjoying life at his new F1 home. After an abortive career so far, falling...
Manor asks to race 2016 car this yearJan.20 - If Manor finds an eleventh-hour saviour, the embattled backmarker team would have to race its 2016 car early...
Liberty urges teams to buy into F1Jan.20 - New F1 owner Liberty Media has urged the teams to buy into the sport. Earlier this week, we reported that...
Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyoutJan.19 - The final hurdle has been cleared as Liberty Media races towards completing its takeover of formula one....
Weber: Family should tell truth about SchumacherJan.19 - Michael Schumacher's former long-time manager has criticised the F1 legend's family. Willi Weber, who guided...
Stroll happy Massa replacing BottasJan.19 - 2017 rookie Lance Stroll says he is happy that Felipe Massa will be his teammate this year. Earlier, the...
Source: Silverstone 'will drop' British GPJan.19 - Bad news is still flowing out of Silverstone, the embattled current venue of the historic British grand prix....
Read older posts in our F1 Archive »