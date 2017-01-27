Today's Latest Formula 1 Racing News
Ferrari denies 2017 car to honour Bianchi
Sainz thinks Alonso will stay beyond 2017
Mayor: No proposal for London GP yet
Reports: Ecclestone planning F1 'breakaway'Jan.27 - Mere days after he was "deposed", rumours and reports are swirling that former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone...
Merhi: Bottas more talented than RosbergJan.26 - One of Valtteri Bottas' former rivals thinks the Finn is actually more talented than the reigning world...
Domenicali: F1 door open for LamborghiniJan.26 - Stefano Domenicali is leaving a door open for a return to formula one. The Italian left the sport after being...
Bottas: I can deal with Mercedes pressureJan.26 - Valtteri Bottas says he knows how to deal with the pressure of his new assignment in the cockpit of...
Wolff admits Bottas rivals on 2018 radarJan.26 - Toto Wolff has admitted that Valtteri Bottas needs to prove he should keep his new seat at Mercedes beyond...
Lauda: Bottas 'as good as Rosberg'Jan.26 - Niki Lauda says Mercedes will not miss reigning world champion Nico Rosberg in 2017. "Not at all," said the...
Brawn: F1 promoters may ask for discountJan.26 - Ross Brawn has admitted that Bernie Ecclestone's departure as F1 chief might lead to promoters asking for...
Giovinazzi would 'accept' 2017 debutJan.25 - Antonio Giovinazzi has vowed to be ready in the event he might make his F1 race debut in 2017. The 2016 GP2...
