- 3 Feb 2017
Kubica to race top prototype at Le Mans
- 3 Feb 2017
McLaren-BMW deal sparks F1 rumours
- 3 Feb 2017
Marchionne: Ferrari considering buying into F1
Heavier 2017 cars will still be fasterFeb.3 - Although the weight of the cars is rising yet again, the 2017 grid will still be considerably faster. Speed...
Magnussen: 2017 rules good for F1 and for meFeb.3 - Kevin Magnussen thinks the 2017 rules will be good for formula one -- and for him. The Danish driver, who has...
SMP not looking to deepen F1 involvementFeb.3 - Boris Rothenberg, who heads Russia's major SMP Bank and a racing division called SMP Racing, said he is not...
Berger: Vettel's Ferrari switch a mistakeFeb.2 - Sebastian Vettel's 2015 switch from Red Bull to Ferrari was a mistake. That is the view of F1 legend Gerhard...
Report: Drivers vote against 'Halo' for 2018Feb.2 - 'Halo' could be put on the back burner for yet another year. Earlier, the FIA looked to debut the controversial...
Renault: Sirotkin deal to proceed after Vasseur exitFeb.2 - Sergey Sirotkin will stay with the Renault team in 2017 despite the change in upper management. That is the...
Todt no fan of two-day race weekend ideaFeb.2 - F1 does not look set to switch to a two-day race weekend format any time soon. The news comes after Renault...
Wolff not sure Ecclestone 'really gone'Feb.2 - Bernie Ecclestone may be gone as chief executive, but he may not be gone for good according to Mercedes team...
